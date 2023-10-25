Massive Fire Strikes Montpelier Lumberyard 

click to enlarge Kevin McCallum ©️ Seven Days

The fire scene

“Once again, we’re just getting clobbered,” Montpelier Mayor Jack McCullough said, standing in front of the charred scene as smoke billowed into the night sky.



click to enlarge Kevin McCallum ©️ Seven Days

At the scene

McCullough was grateful for help from firefighters based in neighboring communities who responded, including Northfield, Barre, Middlesex and East Montpelier. "This was a very fast, rapidly moving fire," he said.

According to its website, rk Miles has eight locations in Vermont and two in Massachusetts.

After that blaze, residents were already feeling that Montpelier bearing more than its share of misfortune, the mayor said. "People were saying, 'What could happen next?'"

click to enlarge Courtesy of Kevin Kew

Fire in Montpelier