Mealtime: Coxinhas, Brazilian Street Food for Back-to-School Lunches 

click to enlarge Andy Brumbaugh

Coxinhas

When I need inspiration to spice up my lunch-packing repertoire, I like to look at street food from around the world. Street food is portable, typically a good size for lunch boxes and a nice departure from a sandwich. Plus, it's fun to make and eat!

The Brazilian chicken croquettes called coxinhas fit this category quite well. Pronounced co-sheen-yuhs, the name means "little thighs." Legend is that the recipe was developed about two centuries ago for a prince who loved chicken but would eat only the drumsticks. When the cook ran short on drumsticks, he came up with a croquette filled with chicken and shaped, more or less, like a drumstick. The prince approved.

This recipe is a bit time-consuming, especially when it comes to making the filling and shaping the coxinhas, but it's not difficult, and it offers a great opportunity for kids to help out. The dough needs to rest for at least an hour, so make sure to plan ahead.

One nice thing about coxinhas is that they can be frozen — before or after frying — so you can make a big batch and do the labor-intensive work just once. To freeze cooked coxinhas, put them in a Ziploc bag once they are cool and freeze. Reheat from frozen for nine to 12 minutes at 350 degrees. To store coxinhas before breading and frying, place them on a baking sheet and freeze, then transfer them to freezer bags. They keep for up to three months. When ready to use, thaw the desired number in the refrigerator for a few hours before breading and frying to golden brown. If they are still a little frozen on the interior, add a couple of minutes to the cooking time to be sure the centers reach 160 degrees.

Though I usually avoid deep frying, I found that it was the best way to get a uniform, golden crust on the coxinhas. I tried an air fryer but was not happy with the pale color it produced. With some experimentation, I am sure the method could be a decent substitute, but frying in a deep pan was easy, and the results were delicious.

The coxinhas are, of course, best hot, but I found that they were still delightful at room temperature, making them perfect for a packed lunch. Experiment with spices to make new varieties. If you have leftover filling, it makes an excellent chicken salad. My creative sister even made quesadillas with it. I'd like tothink the prince would approve.

click to enlarge Andy Brumbaugh

Coxinhas cooking in oil