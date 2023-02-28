Mealtime: Maple-Miso Roasted Radishes 

click to enlarge Andy Brumbaugh

Maple-Miso Roasted Radishes

If you've only ever eaten radishes raw, you're missing out. Raw radishes have a pleasant, crispy texture and a sharp, peppery, sometimes slightly spicy taste. When roasted, they become milder, more mellow and almost like parsnips. In a word, delightful.

As spring arrives here in Vermont — whether all at once, or, as usual, in fits and starts — so does maple season. Looking to use maple in more unique ways, my mind went to roasted radishes. Combining the sweetness of maple with the salty umami of miso seemed just the thing.

I served these maple-miso radishes alongside some rice and Asian-inspired roasted chicken thighs made with soy, sesame and ginger. Our whole family enjoyed them — even those who normally snub radishes in raw form. I cooked three bags of radishes (a total of 2.25 pounds) and could easily have made at least 3 pounds and still not had any leftovers. This will be a recipe I return to.