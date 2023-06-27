Media Note: Connor Cyrus Leaves Vermont Public 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Vermont Public

Connor Cyrus

Connor Cyrus has resigned from Vermont Public after two years of cohosting "Vermont Edition," the radio station's popular midday news program. His cohost, Mikaela Lefrak, will become the sole host of the show.



The public radio station announced the moves in a short post on its website Tuesday morning that included a statement from Scott Finn, Vermont Public's president and CEO.



“We appreciate Connor’s contributions to Vermont Edition and other programs over the last two years, and I know our audience has benefitted from them too,” Finn said. “We wish him all the best in his career.”



Cyrus did not immediately respond to an interview request.

Cyrus and Lefrak took over the show, which airs at noon four days a week, in 2021, when Jane Lindholm stepped down after nearly 14 years in order to devote herself to "But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids," which she created in 2016.



Before joining Vermont Public, Cyrus served as a morning reporter at WJAR-TV in Providence, R.I. He graduated from Lyndon State College, and also worked at WCAX and radio stations in Plattsburgh, N.Y., and Presque Isle, Maine.

While at Vermont Public, Cyrus guest hosted "Vermont This Week," moderated political debates and produced video features.





"During our time as cohosts, Connor brought such joy and creativity to 'Vermont Edition,'" Lefrak recalled during Tuesday's show. "He pitched and hosted some of our most memorable episodes, like a show about adoption and transracial families, or an interview with a Vermont woman who traveled to D.C. to watch Kentanji Brown Jackson’s historic Supreme Court confirmation. Connor is a talented journalist with a big heart. I and the 'Vermont Edition' team wish him the very best."

The news is the latest in a string of recent departures at Vermont Public.

The outlet announced on June 16 that Sarah Ashworth, who rejoined the station in 2018, is leaving her role as senior vice president of content to become the director of Wisconsin Public Radio.



Anna Van Dine, a reporter and cohost of "The Frequency" daily news podcast, left earlier this month.



Matthew Smith, a managing editor and senior producer of "Vermont Edition," left in April to work for Efficiency Vermont.



And in March, Henry Epp, a reporter and former "All Things Considered" host, left to join the radio program "Marketplace."