Media Note: 'Morning Edition' Host Mitch Wertlieb Stepping Down for New Role 

click to enlarge
- Courtesy of Vermont Public/Daria Bishop
- Mitch Wertlieb
Mitch Wertlieb, the longtime voice of Vermont Public's "Morning Edition," will step down this summer to begin hosting the public radio station's daily news podcast, "The Frequency."
He will be replaced by Jenn Jarecki, who currently co-hosts the public radio station's afternoon program, "All Things Considered," with Mary Engish.
Wertlieb made his mark on the public radio's early bird program during his 20-year tenure, from his Grateful Dead interludes to his groan-inducing dad jokes to his unabashed boasting about Boston sports teams.
In a post Thursday morning
, Wertlieb said it had been an "indescribable honor and privilege" to share so many mornings with Vermonters.
"But 20 years is a long time to do anything, even when you cherish it, and after so many years having the alarm clock assert itself each morning before 4 a.m., I've made a decision to step away from my morning show hosting duties and explore a new chapter of work at Vermont Public that doesn't take quite the toll on mind and body as Morning Edition demands," he wrote.
Wertlieb's move comes during a period of transition for Vermont Public. The news outlet has lost some notable on-air talent within the last several months, including Anna Van Dine and Henry Epp — former cohosts of "The Frequency" — and Connor Cyrus, who resigned last week
after two years leading the station's popular midday program, "Vermont Edition."
Wertlieb, however, won't be going far. His final show will be Friday, July 28, from 6 to 9 a.m. and will feature special guests and thank you messages from listeners. He will then begin hosting "The Frequency" this fall.
"Once I get up-to-speed on those duties and give it a whirl, I hope you'll become a subscriber and allow my voice to continue to be one of those you trust for delivering quality, independent journalism," he wrote.