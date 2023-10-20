Media Note: Scott Finn to Step Down From Vermont Public 

click to enlarge File: Glenn Russell

Vermont Public president and CEO Scott Finn

Scott Finn, the president and chief executive officer at Vermont Public, plans to step down in the coming months, about two years after overseeing the merger of Vermont Public Radio and Vermont PBS.



The organization announced the news on Friday .



“Two years after our merger, Vermont Public is in an incredibly strong position in terms of audience, talent, finances and infrastructure and I’m so proud of all we have accomplished in service to Vermont and beyond,” Finn said in a press release. “Now is the right time to find the next leader to steward this great organization forward, and for me to find a new adventure.”

