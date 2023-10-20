Media Note: Scott Finn to Step Down From Vermont Public 

click to enlarge
- File: Glenn Russell
- Vermont Public president and CEO Scott Finn
Scott Finn, the president and chief executive officer at Vermont Public, plans to step down in the coming months, about two years after overseeing the merger of Vermont Public Radio and Vermont PBS.
The organization announced the news on Friday.
“Two years after our merger, Vermont Public is in an incredibly strong position in terms of audience, talent, finances and infrastructure and I’m so proud of all we have accomplished in service to Vermont and beyond,” Finn said in a press release. “Now is the right time to find the next leader to steward this great organization forward, and for me to find a new adventure.”
Originally from Iowa, Finn has had a long career in public media and journalism. He joined Vermont Public Radio as president and CEO in 2018 after stints in public broadcasting in West Virginia and Tampa, Fla.
Finn plans to step down from Vermont Public at the end of the year. Brendan Kinney, the senior vice president of development who's spent nearly 14 years at the organization, will become interim CEO. The company plans to conduct a search for a permanent CEO.
Finn led the station during the pandemic and oversaw growth of shows such as “But Why?” and “Brave Little State.” With Finn at the helm, the company also expanded the way listeners connected with the organization, including the addition of a daily news podcast.
“We’ve seen rapid growth of our on-demand content,” Finn said in a statement, “and maintained our radio and TV broadcast audience, which is no small thing as other stations see declines.”
Marguerite Dibble, Vermont Public board president, congratulated Finn and wished him well.
“Under Scott’s leadership, Vermont Public has grown to serve more than 1 million people every month on multiple platforms — online, radio and TV. It has more than 40,000 members in a state with only 643,000 people which is just awesome,” she said in a statement .