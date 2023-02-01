 Mentoring Programs Help Vermont Youths But Desperately Need Volunteers | Education | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

February 01, 2023 News + Opinion » Education

Mentoring Programs Help Vermont Youths But Desperately Need Volunteers 

By

Published February 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated February 1, 2023 at 10:10 a.m.

To volunteer, contact Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont at 802-689-0092, or visit mentorvt.org/become-a-mentor for a list of programs in your area.

The original print version of this article was headlined "A Friend in Need | Mentoring programs help Vermont youths but desperately need volunteers"

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , ,

More Education »

About The Author

Colin Flanders

Colin Flanders
Bio:
 Colin Flanders is a political reporter at Seven Days, covering the Statehouse. He previously worked as a reporter at a group of Chittenden County weekly newspapers covering Essex, Milton and Colchester.

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send a news tip
+ send a letter to the editor

Latest in Education

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation