Milton Fire District #1, 76 Circle Road, Milton, Vermont 05468 Notice of Tax Sale 

Published August 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of property in the Town of Milton, in the County of Chittenden and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by the Milton Fire District #1 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid as to the following described property in the Town of Milton, to wit:
Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Timothy R. Germaine and Carrie M. Germaine by Quit Claim Deed of Richard J. Beauvais and Carrie M. Germaine, dated March 17, 2005, and recorded in Volume 312 at Page 660 of the Town of Milton Land Records.
Being a parcel of land with dwelling house thereon, located on the southeasterly side of Sawyer Circle, (now known as Circle Road) so-called as shown on a plan entitled: "Plat of Survey showing Sawyer Property (Portion), Milton, Vermont" by Warren Robenstein, L.S. Colchester, dated May, 1977, and recorded in Map Book 3 at Page 101 of said Land records and designated therein as Map 136.
The property to be sold is further described as follows: 51 Circle Road, Milton, VT 05468, Parcel # 206012.027000.
I further state that pursuant to the above and for said purpose, and pursuant to 32 V.S.A. § 5254, said property above described will be sold by public auction on September 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at 76 Circle Road, Milton, Vermont, 05468, as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with costs, unless previously paid.
Dated at Milton, Vermont, this 8th day of August 2022.
/s/
Roger Dickinson
Delinquent Tax CollectorMilton Fire District #1
