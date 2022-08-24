Milton Fire District #1: Tax Sale Cancellation 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published August 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of property in the Town of Milton, in the County of Chittenden and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the tax sale previously advertised for September 14, 2022 of property owned by Timothy R. Germaine and Carrie M. Germaine located at 51 Circle Road, Milton, VT 05468 has been canceled.
Dated at Milton, Vermont, this 19th day of August 2022.
/s/
Roger Dickinson
Delinquent Tax Collector
Milton Fire District #1
