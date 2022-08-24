 Milton Fire District #1: Tax Sale Cancellation | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

August 24, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

Milton Fire District #1: Tax Sale Cancellation 

Published August 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of property in the Town of Milton, in the County of Chittenden and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the tax sale previously advertised for September 14, 2022 of property owned by Timothy R. Germaine and Carrie M. Germaine located at 51 Circle Road, Milton, VT 05468 has been canceled.

Dated at Milton, Vermont, this 19th day of August 2022.

/s/

Roger Dickinson

Delinquent Tax Collector

Milton Fire District #1

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation