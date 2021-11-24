 Milton Residents Help Feed Their Neighbors for the Holiday | Culture | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

November 24, 2021 Arts + Life » Culture

Milton Residents Help Feed Their Neighbors for the Holiday 

By

The original print version of this article was headlined "A Full Table | Milton residents help feed their neighbors for the holiday"

Related Locations

More...
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: ,

More Culture »

About The Author

Sally Pollak

Sally Pollak
Bio:
 Sally Pollak is a staff writer at Seven Days, where she mostly covers food and drink. Her first newspaper job was compiling horse racing results at the Philadelphia Inquirer.

About the Artist

James Buck

James Buck

jamesbuck.org
Bio:
 James Buck is a multimedia journalist for Seven Days.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Culture

  • The 'Nice' List: Reader Recommendations for Shopping Local in 2021

  • The 'Nice' List: Reader Recommendations for Shopping Local in 2021

    Making a list, checking it twice? If the results of our Gift Local Giveaway are any indication, Vermonters are overwhelmingly not naughty — they’re nice! By that, we mean that they plan to shop local this holiday season. In support of retailers’ important role in keeping our downtowns vibrant and the local economy strong, we polled Vermonters on their favorite independently owned stores. Their top answers made it into the Nice List — our community-curated shopping directory.
    • By Seven Days Readers
    • Nov 23, 2021
  • Vermont Visionaries: Meet Judy Dow, Indigenous Scholar and Educator

  • Vermont Visionaries: Meet Judy Dow, Indigenous Scholar and Educator

    A few years ago, educator Judy Dow contemplated retiring. She'd been an educator for more than three decades, receiving the Governor's Award for Outstanding Vermont Educator in 2004. Instead, the scholar of French Canadian and Indigenous descent chose a different path: She became the executive director of Gedakina, an organization that supports Indigenous youth, women and families across New England.
    • By Cat Cutillo
    • Nov 16, 2021
  • Pop Culture: How to Avoid Awkward Hugs This Holiday Season

  • Pop Culture: How to Avoid Awkward Hugs This Holiday Season

    • By Keegan Albaugh
    • Nov 16, 2021
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation