Mirroring a National Trend, RSV Hospitalizations Rise in Vermont 

A virus other than COVID-19 has been grabbing national news headlines in recent days. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, has led to an uptick in hospitalizations among children in dozens of states, including Vermont.



The bulk of those hospitalizations are from RSV, while some are due to rhinovirus, another common viral infection. COVID-19 is not currently causing pediatric hospitalizations, Bell said.







UVM Medical Center — which has the only pediatric intensive care unit in the state — is currently

Though RSV isn't currently causing more severe health effects than it has in previous years, one striking change is the timing of the virus, Bell said. Before the pandemic, doctors typically didn't see RSV until December, with a peak in February and March. But the virus reared its head last fall and is back in higher numbers this fall.



Bell said that one explanation for the earlier arrival is that, pre-pandemic, all children were typically infected with RSV before they were two years old. But because of COVID-19 mitigation strategies in place for the past several years, there's now a larger population of infants, toddlers and preschoolers who've never been exposed to RSV and are getting it for the first time.

The virus is already wreaking havoc in other New England states.

Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford is asking the National Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to set up tents in order to expand its pediatric in-patient bed capacity. And in Massachusetts, where Tufts Medical Center recently discontinued pediatric inpatient services, some hospitals are being forced to send children to other states for medical care.

Doctors at the University of Vermont Medical Center are seeing triple the number of hospitalizations for respiratory illnesses in children this fall compared to what they'd normally see pre-pandemic at this time of year, according to Dr. Rebecca Bell, a pediatric critical care physician at the hospital.able to provide adequate care to all children being admitted, Bell said. But the trajectory of RSV is uncertain and, as flu season rapidly approaches, the hospital is planning for how to manage a higher volume of pediatric patients in the coming weeks and months. Those plans include making sure the hospital has enough staff trained to provide pediatric critical care and identifying additional spaces that could be usedto care for young patients.