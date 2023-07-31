Missing Middlebury Teen Died of Hypothermia, Death Certificate Says 

Courtesy

Rebecca-Lynn Ball

Rebecca-Lynn Ball, a 17-year-old from Middlebury who was missing for six days before she was found dead in the woods on April 4, succumbed to hypothermia, according to her death certificate.



"Exposure to cold environment” was listed as a contributing factor on the certificate, which the state Department of Health released on Monday.



Ball, who had autis m, was last seen alive around 4 p.m. on March 29 near the southern end of Wright Park. She'd abruptly left a therapy appointment without her cell phone or coat.