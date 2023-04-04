Missing Middlebury Teen Rebecca Ball Found Dead 

Rebecca Ball, a 17-year-old Middlebury Union High School student who had been missing for nearly a week, was found dead on Tuesday, according to police.



A canine search team found the teen's body in a wooded area in Weybridge, on the west side of Otter Creek and north of Beldens Falls, police said. That's not far from where she was last seen, in Wright Park in Middlebury around 4 p.m. on March 29.



Ball, who had autism, had walked away after leaving a doctor’s appointment.



Police said her death is not considered suspicious, but the medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.





click to enlarge Alison Novak

A vigil for Rebecca Ball on Sunday in Middlebury

On Tuesday night, a member of that group posted a message thanking everyone who took part in the efforts to find Ball.



"We ask that everyone respect and give space to those who love Becca as they grieve this loss," the post read. "Rest easy, sweet girl."

In a message to the school community on Tuesday night, Addison Central School District superintendent Peter Burrows extended his sympathy to those who knew and loved Ball.“Rebecca had a wonderful, creative spirit that we will miss deeply,” Burrows wrote.He said school administrators would meet with staff from the Counseling Service of Addison County and the Vermont State Police’s victim services team to form a plan to support Ball’s family, friends and the school community.The grim discovery came days after Middlebury residents gathered on the town green to hold a prayer vigil for Ball. Reverend Paul Olsson of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church described the teen, a parishioner, as a voracious reader who "more than anything loves her peppermint tea in the morning."Hundreds of community members took part in search efforts for Ball, posting “missing” flyers around town; going door-to-door to spread the word of her disappearance; searching neighborhoods and woods; and posting information, questions and maps of areas they had searched in a Facebook group called “Help Find Rebecca Ball."