April 14, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

Monday April 19, 2021: Vermont Center for Crime Victim Services, Board of Directors Annual Meeting 1:30 PM 

Virtual meeting via Zoom 

Agenda 

A) A Brief History of CCVS by Board Chairman
B) Comments by Executive Director
C) Comments by Crime Survivor 
D) Financial Annual Report
E) Outreach & Training Overview 
F) Victims Compensation Program Report
G) Restitution Unit Report
H) Grants Overview
I) Human Trafficking Overview 

Join Zoom Meeting 

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81881462164 

Meeting ID: 818 8146 2164 

Passcode: 829117 

To join by phone: Dial by your location: 

 +1 646 558 8656 US (New York) 

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdHO5auF1w

