Monday April 19, 2021: Vermont Center for Crime Victim Services, Board of Directors Annual Meeting 1:30 PM 

Virtual meeting via Zoom
Agenda
A) A Brief History of CCVS by Board Chairman
B) Comments by Executive Director
C) Comments by Crime Survivor
D) Financial Annual Report
E) Outreach & Training Overview
F) Victims Compensation Program Report
G) Restitution Unit Report
H) Grants Overview
I) Human Trafficking Overview
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81881462164
Meeting ID: 818 8146 2164
Passcode: 829117
To join by phone: Dial by your location:
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdHO5auF1w
