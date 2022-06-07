Money Concerns Force Burlington to Alter Plans for New High School 

File: Oliver Parini ©️ Seven Days

Burlington High School's Institute Road campus



At the meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Flanagan described one possible way to raise $25 million for the project: using $10 million in federal funds; $5 million from school district surplus money over the next five years; and potentially $10 million from a capital plan voters approved in 2017. "It will be a major challenge for the City and [Burlington School District] to build the planned new high school and technical center project within the constraints of this debt policy," McLean wrote ahead of Tuesday's meeting. "Borrowing too much could threaten the City's credit rating and result in a higher bonding interest rate for this project — and all other municipal and [school district] borrowing."Additionally, McLean wrote, the $150 million the district cited in its memo isn't a sure thing, and the sides have yet to settle on an exact bonding amount. The city and school district must agree on an amount and approve it by mid-August in order to put the bond to voters in November, he wrote.



Flanagan also proposed cutting costs by relocating several Burlington Technical Center programs — such as manufacturing and automotive — to the Burlington International Airport, where the tech center has an aviation program. By housing additional tech center programs there, it would shrink the footprint of the new Institute Road building and potentially save some $20 million.



Even with those changes, the district would still be short about $15 million. Flanagan said he has heard there is federal money to pay for the remediation of PCBs, but it's unclear how the district would get that money. The state has also set aside around $20 million to address PCB contamination in Vermont schools, but Burlington would likely get just a portion of those dollars, Flanagan said.

No matter what course the school district takes, it will have to act fast. Flanagan proposed a special board meeting next week to continue discussing next steps. At the end of June, the public will get a chance to see a schematic building design. In July, school board members will review a more refined cost estimate for the project, ahead of approving a bond proposal in August.



"We're seeking support and funding," said Flanagan, "and there's still time to do that."



