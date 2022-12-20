Monsanto Seeks to Delay the Demolition of Burlington High School 

alleging that Monsanto encouraged customers to use PCB mixtures in construction materials "despite knowing that this would directly introduce PCBs into surrounding air and other construction materials, and onto nearby interior surfaces."

Though the school district has already provided the company with close to 40,000 pages of documents, the motion noted, a preliminary review suggests that "BSD is still nowhere near complying with the Defendants' subpoena."



As soon as the company found out that the school district planned to begin demolishing the old high school in January, it reached out to the district with its concerns, issued a subpoena seeking documents it needed to prepare for an inspection, and tried four times via Zoom meetings to work out a reasonable timeline for the production of those documents and the inspection itself, according to its lawyers.Bayer suggested a March 15 deadline for exchanging documents and conducting an inspection as a "last ditch effort" to avoid court intervention, but the school district rejected the proposal, compelling the company to go the legal route, court papers state."The stakes are simply too high to play a game of chicken with a wrecking ball, especially when the delay being sought is reasonable and necessary," Bayer attorneys wrote in the motion.On Tuesday, Burlington School District declined to comment on Bayer's counterpunch.