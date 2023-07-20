Montpelier Campers Raise $10K for Flood Relief With 'Hopebox Derby' 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Hannah Reid

Campers making their vehicles

Reid got to work, taking care of outreach and communication, and recruiting other parents, who created T-shirts and a poster.



Driscoll made a promotional video with Arsenlis, in which he showed flooded Onion River Outdoors, where he got his first mountain bike, and lamented that all the candy went to waste at State Street candy store Delish.



“Please sponsor Montpelier and try to help it come back to normal, or at least better, maybe faster,” he said into the camera with a smile.



The flooding has been hard in a different way for kids, who can't fully understand the impact the way adults do but still want to help, Arsenlis said.

The sponsors are supporting four teams that have made "soapbox" cars from old bike parts: t

he Rainbow Royals, the Wings of Fire, the Ditch Pilots and the Vikings. The teams will race at 1 p.m. this Saturday on the Vermont College of Fine Arts campus in Montpelier. There will also be room for decorated bikes to join in; Reid wants to turn the derby into a community event.









She's also glad that the kids can have some agency in helping out.



“They’re worried and they feel really very helpless,” Reid said. “And I think they are really excited about being able to have an impact and be a part of the community recovery effort.”