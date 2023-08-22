Morgan Brook Farm Parks New Food Truck on Shelburne Road 

click to enlarge Melissa Pasanen

Philly cheesesteak, fries, cheeseburger with bacon and beef shank poutine

Morgan Brook Farm, which raises purebred Japanese Wagyu beef and crossbred American Wagyu in Westford, has opened a seasonal food truck called Morgan Brook Farm Kitchen at 2545 Shelburne Road in Shelburne. The address was previously the site of the Sirloin Saloon, which closed in 2008. The restaurant building was recently torn down, and the property is listed for sale for $1.65 million.

click to enlarge Melissa Pasanen

Morgan Brook Farm Kitchen in Shelburne

The food truck is open Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a menu of hamburgers and other meaty offerings, such as beef poutine, a Philly cheesesteak, and gingered Thai steak and pepper salad. There is also a lobster roll.

Culinary Institute of America-trained chef James Lewis is leading the food truck kitchen team. He said he was looking for a change from working in restaurants and was intrigued by the chance to work with locally raised Wagyu beef. "It's one of the top meats out there," the chef said.

click to enlarge Melissa Pasanen

Chef James Lewis of Morgan Brook Farm Kitchen with beef shank poutine

Morgan Brook Farm manager Lisa Hallstrom said the truck will be open through October, weather permitting. Farm-fresh beef cuts are available for sale from a trailer beside the food truck. Customers can also place custom orders for the farm's beef on its website to pick up there.

The 400-acre Morgan Brook Farm is owned by Jeff Hutchins, who has raised Wagyu beef in Westford since 2015, Hallstrom said. Meat from the breed is known for its high level of marbling and tenderness. Hutchins opened a full-service on-farm butcher shop called the Butcher Barn in 2021, which offers a full range of Wagyu beef cuts plus marinated kebabs and side dishes such as twice-baked potatoes and baked beans.