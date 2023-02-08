Mount Mansfield Unified Union School District (MMUUSD) Request for Proposals-Summer Education Camp 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published February 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Your company/program is invited to submit a competitive proposal for a Summer Education Camp to serve students who require COVID Recovery Learning Services.
Issue Date: February 3rd, 2023
Responses Due By: March 3rd, 2023
Response must be submitted electronically, you can find the full RFP at https://www.mmuusd.org/district_home/rfps
Please confirm our receipt of your submission immediately through the contact shown below:
Proposals, Correspondence and Questions should be sent to:
Andrew Jones, MMUUSD Assistant Superintendent
802-434-2938
find, follow, fan us: