February 22, 2023 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Mount Mansfield Unified Union School District (MMUUSD)
Request for Proposals-Summer Education Camp 

Published February 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Your company/program is invited to submit a competitive proposal for a Summer Education Camp to serve students who require COVID Recovery Learning Services.

Issue Date: February 3rd, 2023

Responses Due By: March 3rd, 2023

Response must be submitted electronically, you can find the full RFP at https://www.mmuusd.org/district_home/rfps

Please confirm our receipt of your submission immediately through the contact shown below:

Proposals, Correspondence and Questions should be sent to:

Andrew Jones, MMUUSD Assistant Superintendent

[email protected]

802-434-2938

