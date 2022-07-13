My Best Friend Is Late for Everything 

click to enlarge © Anna Velichkovsky | dreamstime.com

Dear Reverend,

One of my best friends is late for everything. I wouldn't be surprised if she were late to her own funeral. It's not the worst problem to have, and we joke about it a lot, but it can sometimes be really annoying. What can I do to help change her ways?

Cloksa Tikkin (female, 45)

Dear Cloksa Tikkin,

You could sneak into your friend's house and set all the clocks 15 minutes ahead. Or you could give her false times for everything. If you want her to be somewhere at 6, tell her 5:30. You run the risk of her actually showing up early, but that might not be such a bad thing if she learns a lesson from it.

Both of the aforementioned ideas are a little shady, though. A straightforward approach might be more effective. Have you had a serious talk with your friend about how frustrating her tardiness can be? Let her know that it can make people feel like she values her time more than theirs — and that's not a good look for anyone.

Help your pal figure out why she's never on time and make a plan of attack to rectify the situation. Perhaps she needs some time management tools to get out the door on schedule. Show her how to set calendar alerts on her phone. I'm a procrastination champion, but I pride myself on being punctual, and I wouldn't get anywhere on time without my phone beeping at me.

They say a tiger can't change its stripes. Your friend may never change her ways — but, as you said, tardiness isn't the worst problem in the world.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend