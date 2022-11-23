My Best Friend Gives the Worst Gifts 

click to enlarge ID 33331246 © Iqoncept | Dreamstime

Dear Reverend,

My best friend and I have known each other for more than 20 years. I love her to pieces, but she is the worst gift giver ever. Whenever I open a present from her, it's like it's from someone who has no idea who I am. I don't want to hurt her feelings, but I also don't want to keep getting useless stuff from her. What do I do?

Chris Mist (female, 43)

Dear Chris Mist,

Picking the perfect gift is a talent, and it sounds like your friend just doesn't have it. Telling her that she's been missing the mark with her presents all these years is bound to be awkward, no matter how you broach the subject. A better bet would be to switch up the sort of gifts you give each other going forward.

You could suggest that, rather than exchanging material items, the two of you celebrate holidays and birthdays by doing something special together. Have dinner at a fancy restaurant, take a class, go to a show, treat yourselves to a spa day — the possibilities are endless. If she balks at that idea for some reason, you can easily say you're trying to downsize your belongings and that spending quality time together is more important to you.

If she persists in giving you goofy gifts, I suggest that you just suck it up. The old saying "It's the thought that counts" is cliché because it's true. You should thank your lucky stars that you have such a good friend. There are plenty of people in the world who have none, let alone one who cares enough to give them crappy presents.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend