My Boyfriend Asked Me to Use a Dildo on Him, But I Didn't Know What to Do 

Dear Reverend,

My boyfriend and I have been together for about two years. A couple weeks ago, while we were having sex, he pulled out a dildo and asked me to use it on him. I'm pretty much up for anything, but I've never done that before and I was a little taken aback. I didn't know what to do with it, so I just kind of giggled and brushed it aside. He hasn't mentioned it since, and I don't know if I should bring it up or not.

Fanny Tastic (female, 32)

Dear Fanny Tastic,

It's great to have a sexually adventurous partner who wants to try new things. However, having a new thing sprung on you in the middle of the action can be super awkward.

It's OK that you didn't know what to do at the time, but you absolutely should bring it up, and the sooner the better. He needs to know that your reaction was due to inexperience, not you being freaked out. A casual conversation about it would be fine, but since he surprised you first, it could be fun to surprise him by being fully ready to fulfill his dildo dreams.

Boner-up by doing some research online. There's plenty of information out there about first-time ass play. A few key points to remember: The anus does a lot of things, but it doesn't lubricate itself, so make sure you have plenty of lube on hand. Start off gentle and slow. Take your cues from his reactions, and go from there.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend