My Favorite Things Food Truck Lands Permanent Indoor Spot 

Lea Ann Macrery

After two years on the road, food truck My Favorite Things has landed permanent digs upstairs at 158 Main Street in its hometown of Jeffersonville.

"This was definitely the goal for us," chef-owner Lea Ann Macrery said. "It happened sooner than we expected."

Macrery grew up in South Africa and Malawi and worked for a decade in New York City restaurants before moving to Vermont in 2014. She and her husband, Corey Cayton, ran their food truck through the winter of 2020-21 and are relieved to head indoors this year.

"There's definitely an extra feeling of gratitude and appreciation when you've been food truckin' through a Vermont winter," Macrery said.

Through December, the brick-and-mortar version of My Favorite Things will be open for limited hours on Friday through Sunday for takeout only. Orders can be placed online and picked up curbside if desired. Macrery plans to hire staff so she can expand hours and offer on-site dining in the New Year.

The menu will continue to emphasize comfort food favorites such as hefty bean or beef burritos; falafel burgers with housemade tzatziki; and poutine made with hand-cut fries, local cheese curds and Macrery's own sausage gravy. She said offerings will grow to include more grab-and-go items, such as chili, soups, salads and flatbreads to finish at home with housemade sofrito and prepared vegetables.

The person who will most appreciate the move is the couple's 5-year-old son, Macrery noted: "Last year, he was in the truck with us all winter."