My Husband Loves My Brazilian Wax, but I Don't. Should I Get One Again? 

Dear Reverend,

Two months ago, I got a Brazilian wax to surprise my husband on our anniversary. He loved it. Me, not so much. I thought it looked and felt weird. Now that the hair is growing back, he's been hinting that he wants me to get another one. Should I just do it to keep him happy?

Prickly Pear (female, 28)

Dear Prickly Pear,

Orson Welles famously once said, "We're born alone, we live alone, we die alone." I would add that we have to deal with our pubes alone. It's nice that you want to take your husband's desires into consideration, but you're the one who has to handle the hair down there 24-7. Your bush, your business, baby. (They don't call it public hair for a reason.)

Instead of going full Brazilian, you could trim things up into a fun shape like a heart or keep it tidy with a nice landing strip. However, if you're used to the natural look, dealing with the maintenance could be a whole new ball of wax.

I'm a big fan of trying new things to keep a relationship spicy. But if you find the new thing isn't to your taste, it shouldn't be a big deal to let it go. If your husband brings up waxing again, just tell him it wasn't your cup of tea. He should understand. If not, you may have more problems than unruly short-and-curlies.

Here's another idea: Tell him you'll get another Brazilian — but only if he gets one, too.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend