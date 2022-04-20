My Partner Stopped Mid-Screw to Smoke Weed 

click to enlarge ID 131007111 © Xsviatx | Dreamstime

Dear Reverend,

Me and my guy were doing it the other day, and he insisted on stopping mid-screw to take a hit from his bowl. Is that rude? A sign that he can't do it without the weed? Even though we were "connected," I can't help feeling like he's a little disconnected and selfish.

Bowled Over (male, 24)

Dear Bowled Over,

If he paused to take a toke and didn't offer you any, then yes, that's very rude — and just plain bizarre. I can understand taking a hit before or after, but smack in the middle of the action? Who does that?

If this has only happened once, you could brush it off as a momentary lapse in judgment. If it's occurred more often, and you want to stay with this guy, you need to address the situation.

Many marijuana users find that the drug enhances sexual experiences by heightening sensitivity to touch and emotional intensity. However, some find that it makes them sleepy, less focused or paranoid. Others find it has no effect at all.

If your guy is smoking during sex, I think it's safe to assume that he smokes a lot and quite possibly may suffer from cannabis use disorder. This is when someone continues the use of cannabis despite significant negative impacts on their life and health. He may need to seek professional help if he wants to change. If you inform him that daily cannabis use is associated with a number of adverse sexual side effects in men, including erectile disfunction and trouble achieving orgasm, it may help nip the problem in the bud.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend