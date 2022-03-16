My Partner Wants to Party, but I'm Still COVID-Cautious 

click to enlarge © Dennis Cox | Dreamstime

Dear Reverend,

My partner and I used to love going out on Saint Patrick's Day — before COVID-19 happened and we turned into hermits, that is. He's excited that things are getting back to normal, and he really wants to head downtown this year. Although I want to get out into the world again, I'm not so sure I'm ready to jump right in to crowded bars on the holiday. Am I being a party pooper?

Molly Malone (female, 27)

Dear Molly Malone,

We're not entirely out of the woods quite yet, but with cases going down and mask mandates ending, it sure does seem like cause for celebration. Speaking of masks, you probably won't be required to wear one this Saint Paddy's Day. But if it would make you feel more comfortable, then by all means go right ahead. There's nothing wrong with being cautious, and a festive green mask would be very apropos.

Venturing out for the first time on the day when everyone and their cousin is getting blasted may seem overwhelming, but it doesn't have to be. You don't need to start at a raucous bar where everyone will be singing and flinging potatoes at each other (although that sounds like a blast). Dip your toe in somewhere that won't be too wild. Have a drink and a snack at a restaurant and see how that feels.

Currently, the forecast for Saint Patrick's Day is looking very springlike. I'm certain that bars with outdoor seating will have it open for the occasion. Wander down the street and stop where you see good ol' Paddy O'Furniture outside and enjoy your libations in the fresh air. Make sure to bring a green hat or scarf in case you get a little chilly.

If braving the crowds is just too much, perhaps your partner would be happy hosting a small gathering of friends at your place? However you wind up celebrating, remember: In heaven, there is no beer; that's why we drink it here. Have a very happy — and safe — Saint Patrick's Day.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend