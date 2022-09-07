My Roomie Has Sex in the Shower, and It Grosses Me Out 

click to enlarge ID 51311771 © Imagination13 | Dreamstime

Dear Reverend,

I live in an apartment with a roommate. We get along great and have no problems — except for one thing. She has sex with her boyfriend in the shower. It creeps me out because I like baths and I feel like I have to clean the tub every time before I take one. Should I talk to her about it?

Drea Noe (female, 24)

Dear Drea Noe,

Worried about bodily fluids in the bathtub? I hate to break it to you, but plenty of things other than sex happen in there. Grosser things: peeing, butt washing, dirty ol' feet, snot rockets ... who knows what else.

But that's what bathtubs are made for. Even though they can be one of the most germ-infested places in the house, they're easy to clean. It's best to disinfect everything in your bathroom at least once a week (don't forget the shower curtain) and deep-clean the bathtub at least every other week. If you keep your bathtub cleanliness baseline high, a quick wipe-down before you fill it up should suffice.

As long as the shower sexpots aren't disturbing you by making a lot of noise or leaving the bathroom a hot mess, I wouldn't bring it up. A good roommate is hard to find, and you don't want to make waves over something that isn't really a big deal.

On a related note: I also love a good bath, but no matter how clean your tub is, you're pretty much stewing in a cauldron full of your own filth. Be sure to rinse off with a shower before or after a soak.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend