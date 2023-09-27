My Roommates Won't Turn the Heat On Until November 

click to enlarge ID230201562 © Alina Pavlovska | Dreamstime

Dear Reverend,

I'm from the South, but I moved to Vermont in the spring and share an apartment with two Vermonters. I'm already freezing, but they're still wearing T-shirts and say they don't turn on the heat until November. They tell me it's too expensive and we should wait, but I think they're crazy. Are all Vermonters like this? How do I make them understand I might die if I can't get warm?

Brrrlington Boy (man, 25)

Dear Brrrlington Boy,

I was born and raised here, and I can assure you that waiting as long as possible to turn on the heat is, indeed, a classic Vermont thing. Is it because we're frugal, climate conscious, trying to be tough or just plain stubborn? Most likely a little of each.

When I was a kid, my dad relied on two woodstoves to heat our big house, and I tell ya what — it didn't work all that great. I spent most winters of my younger years freezing my face off, even inside. Because of that experience, I hate being cold in my home, so I crank the heat whenever I want. Sometimes I regret my choices when the bill comes, but generally I think it's worth it.

Speaking of bills: If you can afford it, offer to pay a larger portion of the heating cost — at least for the month or two that you want it on earlier than your roommates. If that's not an option, perhaps you could invest in a portable space heater. Cheaper ideas include layering on more clothing and cozying up in a blanket with a hot beverage. Your roomies may also have some tips for staying toasty.

I understand that climate comfort is relative and you're already feeling frosty. However, as I'm sure you've been told, it's going to get a whole lot colder. In January, you'll remember this weather fondly. My advice is to muscle through the fall as best you can to get your body acclimated for when the temperature really takes a nosedive.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend