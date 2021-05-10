National Foster Care Month Celebrates Those Who Nurture Youth 

May 10, 2021 PAID POST » Youth
Barbara Bruno runs a tight ship. As a foster care provider who feels she can best support teens and young adults, Bruno understands that for many teens in foster care, guidance and stability are key to addressing their trauma. With steady guidance and care, Bruno sees teens blossom into more confident, secure and resilient people.
“They want guidelines,” she asserts. “For many of these kids, they’ve not had a lot of that. Guidelines give them security and stability they crave — even if they sometimes rebel against it. I’m glad I can be here for them,” she said.
For Bruno, a retired teacher, fostering is something she passionately advocates. “I’ve been around kids my entire life. I feel like I can make a difference.”
Learn more at dcf.vermont.gov/foster and complete the Foster Care Inquiry Form if you're interested in providing foster care or helping children in other ways.
