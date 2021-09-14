Nest — Fall 2021 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Mark Bayer Photography/New Frameworks

We'll soon seen pumpkins on the porch, woodpiles in the yard and smoke curling from chimneys. In keeping with that ambience, Nest explores some fittingly rustic décor in this Fall Issue. We take a tour of St. Albans' Camp Hickory House, a vintage-inspired vacation cabin modeled after 20th-century Adirondack camps. After that glance backward, we look to the future of homes, design and the building trades. Worker-owned cooperative New Frameworks innovates with ecologically minded building techniques; Chandler's Dry Goods offers sustainable, and often refillable, household products in Burlington; and electrician Grace Kahn ushers in an era of diversity in the trades. Oh, and read all about a couple building their retirement dream home where one of them nearly died in a plane crash 42 years ago. Talk about connecting past, present and future!