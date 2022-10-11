Nest — Fall 2022 

click to enlarge Daria Bishop | John James

In the early 20th century, affordable homes could be ordered through Sears catalogs — in fact, such kit houses still stand in Burlington. But housing is more complicated today, and this issue of Nest explores its nuances. As skyrocketing real estate prices edge buyers and renters out of the market, new builds in downtown districts try to meet demand. While a housing cooperative demonstrates a different way of doing business, Springfield's TenFold Engineering develops a downright futuristic housing solution: expandable, movable cabins with automated setup through an app. Burlington's Abode VT offers savvy interior design — especially for folks who think they could never afford it. Designed or not, every home takes on the personality of the people who inhabit it, observes serial house sitter Nancy Stearns Bercaw. And in Shelburne, seed-to-soap herb operation Farm Craft VT never forgets the greater meaning of "home": planet Earth.