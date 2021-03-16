Nest — Spring 2021 

click to enlarge Pamela Polston | John James

Only die-hard snow enthusiasts could lament the coming of spring; the rest of us are downright giddy. This year, of course, we're beginning to emerge from a long "winter" of another sort: a pandemic. The arrival of vaccines and greens inspired not one but two hands-in-the-dirt stories in this issue: a conversation with gardening guru Charlie Nardozzi about his new book, and a profile of "old world" landscaper Silvia Jope. We also visit with the owner of Graceful Designs, who upcycles vintage furniture with cool paint jobs. Samantha Ford of Turn Stone Research digs way back into the past and regales homeowners with the story of their houses. And in the Northeast Kingdom, a former boarding school on 300 acres patiently awaits a visionary buyer. Here's to new life.