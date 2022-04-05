Nest — Spring 2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy of ward Joyce | John James

Spring means new growth, and there's plenty sprouting up in this issue of Nest, Seven Days' quarterly magazine on homes, design and real estate. In Starksboro, a longtime gardener nurtures native plants and community at Marijke's Perennial Gardens Plus. In Waterbury, architect Ward Joyce is living the stream — er, dream — after dramatically renovating a 1930s wool-drying shed into a creek-side cabin. Got that spring cleaning itch? Make a fresh start with help from Vermont's burgeoning industry of professional home organizers. Meanwhile, the Vermont Society of Land Surveyors could use some fresh faces; the field, which supports real estate development, is looking to attract new recruits. Buying a house is the ultimate new beginning, and Realtor Kara Koptiuch gets candid about what to expect from the housing market. And for those who don't have a home, Up End This aims to change that with its innovative shelter pods.