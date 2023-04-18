Nest — Spring 2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Charlotte Addison | John James

It's still early spring, but things are heating up out there. And it's the beginning of the busy season for homes and gardens, as this issue of Nest attests.Lake Champlain-adjacent listings garnered national attention in a recent episode of HGTV's "House Hunters," and the state is seeing a bumper crop of million-dollar homes. The housing crisis persists, but new solutions are sprouting, from mass timber to van life. Meanwhile, community is blooming in St. Johnsbury as a new home goods store, Haven, brings folks together around secondhand style. Another growing biz, D'Aversa Furniture, is rooted in custom-made modern design. Finally, for a more literal take on planting puns, we gleaned gardening tips from Shelburne-based American Meadows, which hopes to rewild lawns and help save the planet. Here's to flower power!