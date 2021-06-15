Nest — Summer 2021 

It's summertime, and the livin' is easy ... or at least a lot easier now that Vermonters have nearly beat back the coronavirus, masks are off and hugging is OK again. Also, sunshine. Some of us are finally scheduling trips to visit long-unseen relatives or vacation in some exotic locale. But often the best place to be in the summer is our own backyards. Hence the theme of this issue, which considers these sanctuaries from a variety of angles. Read on for a rhapsodic paean to the "Outdoor House" and grilling tips from a master chef. Learn how an avid gardener turned her backyard blossoms into a business, and how a couple of Burlington residents have navigated the new regs on ADUs — that is, accessory dwelling units. Check out some fine and funky chicken coops, and enjoy the voyeuristic discovery of "hidden" homes in, yes, other people's backyards.
Comments are closed.
Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.
While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.
To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.
Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.