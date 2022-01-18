Nest — Winter 2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Birdseye | John James

Winter in Vermont is dark, but there are ways to let in the light. Birdseye architects did just that at Woodstock's Bank Barn, designing a glass-encased first story for a home inspired by a traditional style of barn. Take a tour of the stunning structure and find other unique approaches to housing in this issue. Two new tiny houses in Barre are intended to transition people out of homelessness, and an upcoming design charette will help turn underused spaces into affordable housing solutions. For more than 40 years, HomeShare Vermont has been matching folks who need housing with those who want to share their home; we spoke to some pairs to hear how that works. If you're looking to build, East Montpelier's Huntington Homes constructs modular houses that can be transported in movable sections. And if you're planning to buy, writer Jordan Barry's essay on surviving the real estate scene offers some hope.