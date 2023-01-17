 Nest — Winter 2023 | Nest | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

January 17, 2023 Home + Design » Nest

Nest

Nest — Winter 2023 

By

Published January 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF RACHEL PORTESI | JOHN JAMES
  • Courtesy of Rachel Portesi | John James

Staying warm, and ideally cozy, is crucial for getting through a Vermont winter. This issue of Nest explores ways to conquer the cold — from home saunas that draw on Finnish traditions to Oriental rugs that can transport your living room to faraway lands. Providing a home to someone in need imparts a warm feeling, too, and Vermont's Habitat for Humanity groups are laying the groundwork to house more people than ever. In South Burlington, Edie Perkins' accessible home, with its smart universal design, gives her the warm fuzzies. Efficient space is something Mary Ann Lickteig is also looking forward to, she writes in a witty essay about living in a house during renovation. Whether it's Old Man Winter or remodeling dust getting you down, try a terrarium workshop with central Vermont's Soul Shine Gardening for clean air and green flair.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: ,

More Nest »

More By This Author

About The Author

Seven Days Staff

Seven Days Staff

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ add your event

Latest in Nest

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation