Nest — Winter 2023 

Published January 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Staying warm, and ideally cozy, is crucial for getting through a Vermont winter. This issue of Nest explores ways to conquer the cold — from home saunas that draw on Finnish traditions to Oriental rugs that can transport your living room to faraway lands. Providing a home to someone in need imparts a warm feeling, too, and Vermont's Habitat for Humanity groups are laying the groundwork to house more people than ever. In South Burlington, Edie Perkins' accessible home, with its smart universal design, gives her the warm fuzzies. Efficient space is something Mary Ann Lickteig is also looking forward to, she writes in a witty essay about living in a house during renovation. Whether it's Old Man Winter or remodeling dust getting you down, try a terrarium workshop with central Vermont's Soul Shine Gardening for clean air and green flair.
Comments are closed.
From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.
To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.
Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.