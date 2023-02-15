New Music From Fever Dolls and Celebrating Alexander Twilight 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Kayl Cooper

The Fever Dolls

The Fever Dolls are back with a new single. "Hate Myself (for Loving You)" — no relation to the similarly named Joan Jett AND the Blackhearts song — drops on February 17, for anyone with a Valentine's Day hangover. The indie rockers go juuust a little bit country on the tune, with acoustic guitar, harmonica and lockstep harmonies from Evan Allis and Renn Mulloy. It's a nice, bitter anthem for those looking back at a relationship and thinking, Yeah, that wasn't my best work. The single is an early drop from a forthcoming LP, due later this year.

The folks at Cabot Arts will soon debut a new series called the Cabot Folk Club. Happening in the listening room of the Willey Building Auditorium, the series aims to combine the sedate vibe of a coffeehouse gig with the English tradition of folk pub music. Some of Vermont's best folk acts will swing through to play, starting with Cricket Blue on Thursday, February 23. Others booked for the series include Rutland-based Phil Henry, Montpelier's Sara Grace and Burlington-via-Madagascar singer-songwriter Mikahely.

Montpelier's Rabble-Rouser Chocolate & Craft celebrates Black History Month on February 18 with an all-day function. The worker-owned business, which describes "tasteful social change" as part of its core mission, begins the event with the photo exhibition "I Am Vermont Too," a long-running project that highlights the experiences of Vermonters of color. Performances from reggae artist Khalilah Rose, jazz group the Freedom Seeds and poet Rajnii Eddins will follow. Along with coffee and chocolate, look for a selection of Colombian food served with Caribbean flair, according to a press release.

Middlebury historian Bill Hart and saxophonist and composer Ras Moshe Burnett will help celebrate one of Vermont's most famous legislators on Wednesday, February 22, at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.

"The Enigmatic and Charismatic Alexander Twilight: A Celebration of America's First Legislator of African Descent" will shine a light on Twilight, who was the first Black graduate of an American college (Middlebury College), the first Black state legislator and the first Black headmaster of a grammar school in Vermont. Twilight, who was elected to the state legislature in 1836, will also be the subject of a new Statehouse portrait by Middlebury artist Katie Runde. Soundtracking the festivities will be Burnett, who has composed a new piece for the occasion, called "Alexander Twilight."

The event is part of the Farmers Night Concert Series, presented by the Vermont legislature on the floor of the House chamber. The long-standing tradition, free and open to the public, goes back more than a century and has featured music ranging from bluegrass to classical.

Eye on the Scene

Last week's live music highlights from photographer Luke Awtry

Matt Hagen and Andriana Chobot at Despacito in Burlington

Matt Hagen and Andriana Chobot at Despacito in Burlington, Saturday, February 11: Over the past week, the scene provided ample opportunity to indulge in the best things in life: familiar faces, great music and delicious food. I strayed off the beaten path and headed to Burlington's Old North End to visit new vegan restaurant Despacito. Local Dork Matt Hagen's original compositions on classical guitar paired seamlessly with improvised vocals from Andriana Chobot. Combined with vegan junk food, it made for an incredible experience. It's good to leave the flock sometimes!

On the Air

Where to tune in to Vermont music this week:

"Wave Cave Radio Show," Wednesday, February 15, 2 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: DJs Flywlkr and Gingervitus spin the best of local (and nonlocal) hip-hop.

"Exposure," Wednesday, February 15, 6 p.m., on 90.1 FM WRUV: Reggae-punk act Tiger Strike play live in studio.

"Rocket Shop Radio Hour," Wednesday, February 15, 8 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: The Constables play live in studio.

"The Sounds of Burlington," Thursday, February 16, 9 p.m., at wbkm.org: Host Tim Lewis plays the best of local music.

"Cultural Bunker," Friday, February 17, 6 p.m., on 90.1 FM WRUV: Host Melo Grant plays local hip-hop selections.

"All the Traditions," Sunday, February 19, 7 p.m., on Vermont Public: Host Robert Resnik plays an assortment of folk music with a focus on Vermont artists.

Listening In

