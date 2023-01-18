New Owner Seeks Restaurant Tenant for Sand Bar Inn Site 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Wiemann Lamphere Architects

A rendering of the proposed South Hero restaurant

After 15 years, the abandoned Sand Bar Inn and restaurant location on the west side of the causeway in South Hero has been cleared of the derelict motel building in preparation for construction of a new restaurant and eight townhomes. Pierre LeBlanc, president and CEO of Colchester-based Engelberth Construction, purchased the 4.7-acre property at 59 Route 2 in October 2021 and is now seeking an operator for a planned two-story restaurant.

In 2019, Seven Days reported that the property was on the market for $795,000. The prime lakeside location had hosted lodging starting in 1900 and operated as the Sand Bar Inn since 1923. About 25 years later, it became a restaurant and motel. The most recent owners, business partners Mark Naud and Marco DiCarlo, bought it in 1999 and ran the restaurant and motel until 2007.

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Mark Naud

Vintage aerial shot of the Sand Bar Inn

A 20-year resident of Grand Isle, LeBlanc said he and his wife frequented the Sand Bar Inn restaurant and miss it. "It was pretty iconic back in the day," he said. "There aren't enough restaurants up here."

LeBlanc said he plans to break ground in the spring and shared a site plan and elevations of the proposed 78-seat, year-round restaurant, with a second-floor seasonal deck. He is open to concepts from prospective tenants but expects the restaurant to be similar to its predecessor in terms of menu and atmosphere.

"It will be comfort food and very relaxing," LeBlanc said. "In summertime, people can enjoy the view from the deck."