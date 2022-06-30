New Vermont Law Eases Process for Changing Gender on Birth Certificates 

click to enlarge Anne Wallace Allen ©️ Seven Days

Vermont Statehouse

Under the previous rules, a court appearance — and a judge’s ruling — was required to change one's gender on a birth certificate, which Small estimated cost around $200. The new process is free. People who want to change their genders can download a self-attestation form that the Department of Health will make available on its website beginning on July 1. It must be notarized and returned by regular mail.



“A lot of folks in the community are just very grateful for the opportunity to go through a less cumbersome process to update their birth certificates,” Small said.



