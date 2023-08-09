New Version of the Kitchen Table to Open in Richmond 

click to enlarge Courtesy

From left: Craig Anthony, Adam True and Samantha LaCroix at the Kitchen Table

A restaurant with a familiar name will open in Richmond when the Kitchen Table launches on September 6 in the historic brick building vacated by Vermont Fine.

Vermont Fine, which closed after nine months on July 19, took over 1840 West Main Street from the Kitchen Table Bistro. The latter restaurant, owned by chefs Lara and Steve Atkins, operated for 19 years before shuttering in late 2021.

The new spot's moniker is purposefully missing the "bistro," said the Kitchen Table's general manager, Adam True. "The cuisine is going to be more homey and accessible," True said. "We will be a bit more relaxed in service."

True worked with the restaurant's ownership group of silent partners to hire two seasoned local chefs: Craig Anthony, former assistant director of operations for Waterworks Food + Drink in Winooski, and pastry chef Samantha LaCroix, most recently of Burlington Beer.

While True said he hopes that the Kitchen Table name and reputation will attract customers, he cautioned that the team does not plan to replicate the menu or atmosphere of the original bistro. Just a few signature dishes — such as the cider-steamed mussels with grilled bread, smoked bacon and aioli — will make a reappearance.

The new restaurant will continue to offer an elegant special-occasion venue while also being more family-friendly, with some rooms designed for casual meals, True said. In that regard, he sees it as following in the tradition of Chequers Country Restaurant, which preceded the Kitchen Table Bistro.

The Kitchen Table will open initially for dinner only. True expects to add breakfast, brunch and lunch, along with takeout pastries and prepared foods, gradually over the next year.

"Everyone has fond memories of being around a kitchen table," True said of the name. "We're confident that we're going to make it our own."