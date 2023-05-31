New Wings Spot Opens in Downtown Burlington 

click to enlarge Melissa Pasanen

WIngs @ Maple

The cozy tavern at Maple and St. Paul streets in Burlington now houses a new eatery — this one with a focus on chicken wings.

Wings @ Maple opened on May 19 at 205 St. Paul Street, in the space most recently occupied by St. Paul Street Gastrogrub. David and Jie Lee said they always have liked the space, formerly the home of Sofia's Pizzeria, where David learned some of his cooking skills.

Diners have their choice of five Wings @ Maple sauces — including Buffalo, barbecue and maple-soy-garlic — or three dry rubs. David's specialty is the Spicy House Sauce, a zesty coating with a not-too-overwhelming kick. With orders of a dozen, customers can choose two of the flavors, or up to four flavors with a 50-piece order. Wings @ Maple also serves a couple of salads, a Fat Cow Burger and a smattering of appetizers, including sweet potato fries and fried dumplings.

The Lees owned and operated ABC Café & Pub in Essex Junction from 2013 to 2017. Then they took a few years off from the restaurant business. David drove for Uber, and Jie worked for a car rental company.

At ABC, they served typical pub fare. "We were known for the wings over there, so we just decided to focus on those" at the new place, Jie said.

The Lees kept the Gastrogrub's L-shaped wood-topped bar and stools and have taps ready for draft beer. They are awaiting their liquor license and hope to receive Burlington City Council approval this week.

Wings @ Maple is open Tuesday through Sunday, 3 to 9:30 p.m.