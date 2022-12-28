New Year's Eve Is Back in a Big Way in Burlington and St. Johnsbury 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Luke Awtry Photography

Champ, built by Chris Cleary of Cirque de Fuego, watching fireworks on the Burlington waterfront

When the clock strikes midnight this December 31, many Vermonters are likely to be out on the town instead of cozy on the couch. After two years of virtual and hybrid gatherings, two of the state's signature New Year's Eve celebrations, in Burlington and St. Johnsbury, return to form. If you're looking to welcome 2023 in good company, these family-friendly events — featuring everything from djembe drumming and creative clowning in B-town to fiery antics and dance workshops in St. Johnsbury — promise to keep your party battery charged right up until the ball drops.

Highlight, Burlington's official New Year's Eve bash, kicks into fun mode at noon. Organized by Burlington City Arts and Signal Kitchen, the festival is unique for its crowdsourced lineup: The Bright Ideas Project invites local artists and innovators to propose events and attractions. Along with food trucks, bonfires and an ice bar, revelers will be treated to as many as 40 acts downtown and on the waterfront.

According to Zach Williamson, BCA's festival and event director, the goal is to curate a "crowd-pleasing experience." That means there's something for everyone, starting with The Snowflake Man by Puppetkabob at the ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain. In the show, puppeteer and Vermont Arts Council teaching artist Sarah Frechette, who has recent credits on Netflix's Wendell & Wild, tells the story of Vermont photographer Wilson "Snowflake" Bentley through marionettes and a pop-up book of watercolor scenery.

Frost-proof Vermonters can head to Waterfront Park for diverse music. Afternoon performances by Jeh Kulu Drum and Dance Theater, psychedelic rock band Moondogs and Afro-Brazilian street music group Sambatucada give way to evening gigs by Ivamae, All Night Boogie Band and others.

"There's so much good stuff, as in previous years," Williamson said. What's most important, he emphasized, is highlighting artists in the community.

One event he's especially excited about is "The Spirit of NYE" at ECHO. The brainchild of local musician Noah Schneidman, this Bright Ideas Project brings together some of Vermont's best bands and nationally renowned acts. Notable names include New York City indie rockers Guerilla Toss and Brattleboro rocker King Tuff. Those "more into hardcore music," Williamson suggested, shouldn't miss Burlington punk band Rough Francis, who close out the night.

An event both Williamson and BCA communications director John Flanagan look forward to is Tarot Taxi, presented by Future Tactics at Foam Brewers. At the risk of spoilers, Seven Days offers readers Williamson's cryptic teaser: "You call a taxi, and there's an in-person experience to be had."

At the BCA Center, Burlington rock band Fever Dolls present The Long White Line: An Interstate Fever Dream, which Flanagan calls a "quirky and fun" "media-mashup" tribute to the U.S. highway system. Meanwhile, Queen City cellist Zoë Keating, heralded by SF Weekly as "swoon inducing" for her inventive compositions, will deliver a far-out electric adventure at the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington.

"Lost Objects From the Subsurface," a video and sound installation by Vermont artists Sean Clute and Leif Hunneman, will play on loop from a large screen hanging at the Moran FRAME. According to Williamson, this will be the first event at the former Moran Plant, which ceased operation more than 30 years ago and was recently transformed into a steel frame that's the centerpiece of a public park.

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Luke Awtry Photography

Cirque de Fuego at Highlight in Burlington

Among "the most talked about events" from last year's hybrid festival, according to Highlight, is Cirque de Fuego's igniting of a giant wooden structure of Champ, the mythical lake monster. Williamson called it "very Burning Man." After 8 p.m. fireworks at Waterfront Park, the tradition returns this year with an even bigger Champ. Following this controlled burn, soul singer Kat Wright will give the crowd "something to talk about" with songs by Bonnie Raitt.

So, rest up. As Williamson said, the night will be one "great swirl of nonstop programming."

The swirl isn't limited to Burlington. St. Johnsbury's First Night North, produced by Catamount Arts, celebrates live for the first time since the start of the pandemic. This year also marks the festival's 30th anniversary.

It all starts at 4 p.m., with 180-plus artists, 70 shows and installations, including "Winter Garden," a colorful Main Street mural of flowers painted by local residents of all ages. Ashley Van Zandt, First Night North coordinator and Catamount Arts development and communications director, acknowledged that the event "would not happen without the help of the many community-minded sponsors."

Families can head to the St. Johnsbury School to go wild with construction paper and glue at the Family Fun Fair. For something funky, check out Vermont didgeridoo master Pitz Quattrone in the auditorium. (Fans of "The Tonight Show" may recall host Jimmy Fallon gleefully roasting Quattrone in January 2021.)

The swirl keeps going at the United Community Church, where the Bob & Sarah Amos Band blend hypnotizing bluegrass and Americana vocal harmonies.

click to enlarge Courtesy

Kingdom All Stars

Another fan favorite, Van Zandt noted, is the Kingdom All Stars, composed of 12 talented teen musicians and vocalists who took first place in the statewide 2022 Beats for Good contest. They'll rock out at the St. Johnsbury School.

If your merrymaking batteries start to fizzle, head to the midnight dance party on Main Street to recharge. The deejayed shindig starts at 11:40 p.m. and will encourage dancing and ribbon twirling to engage people beyond "passively enjoying fireworks," said Jay Sprout, First Night North's veteran organizer.

Revelers will be in prime position for the lighting of the New Year's Eve ball on Main Street at midnight. This isn't just any old ball. Created by the Foundry makerspace in Lyndonville, it's larger than the one in New York City's Times Square, Van Zandt said.

Hours of dancing, crafting and midnight cheering will no doubt leave people peckish. Available eats include a pancake supper; Jamaican, Mediterranean and Filipino cuisine; the all-American hot dog; and all things fried and sweet.

"How do I choose?" Van Zandt asked when sharing the range of events offered. Maybe the answer isn't important. After all, no matter which events people attend, we're "celebrating together," Flanagan said.