Noah Kahan and Bernie Sanders Nominated for Grammy Awards 

click to enlarge courtesy of Patrick McCormack

Noah Kahan

click to enlarge courtesy ©️ Seven Days

Bernie Sanders

The 2024 Grammy Award nominations were announced on Friday, and two prominent Vermonters made the list.Strafford-born singer-songwriter Noah Kahan capped off a massive year with a nomination for Best New Artist. Kahan lit up the charts with his love letter to Vermont,, an album in which his pop-orientated sound shifted to folkier territory. It spawned big, heavily streamed singles such as "Northern Attitude" and the title track.With the 2022 album, Kahan transitioned from a viral TikTok smash to a bona fide star. Now based in Watertown, Mass., the musician has played huge sets at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and Lollapalooza, sold out stadium shows at Boston's Fenway Park months in advance, and collaborated with the likes of Post Malone and Kacey Musgraves "Dreams do come true," Kahan posted on social media after the Grammy announcement. He also posted a video of his reaction to the nomination, later shown on "Good Morning America," in which he expressed a surge of emotion, shouting "Let's go!"Kahan isn't the only Vermonter getting Grammy attention for his work; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has been nominated for the audio version of his bookin the category of Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording.It's the senator's second Grammy nom, following the 2017 nomination for his book Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In . He recorded his most recent audiobook at Egan Media Productions in Colchester with local producer and engineer Joe Egan, who took to social media to announce the big news."If fingers, toes and eyes all get stuck from being crossed, I'm going to look pretty messed up," Egan posted.The 2024 Grammy Awards take place on February 4 in Los Angeles.