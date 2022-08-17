click to enlarge Courtesy

North Ave Jax, Lazy, but I Have Goals

(Interscope Records/LVRN, CD, digital)

Former Burlington high school student turned rapper North Ave Jax, aka Jackson Sevakian, has been clear about his goals: He wants to be a superstar. He took a big first step last year when he signed with Interscope imprint LVRN Records, moved to Atlanta and released a series of singles. Now he's releasing his first real salvo with Lazy, but I Have Goals, due out August 17.

Much of the EP highlights Jax's struggles with feeling trapped in a small town and being told by authority figures he was destined for failure. It adds up to a lyrical chip on the 20-year-old rapper's shoulder that he exorcises with clever hooks and big beats. The production on Lazy, but I Have Goals is top-level, and Jax's music has never sounded so slick.

Key Tracks: "Mrs. Hubbard's Note" into "I Feel Freestyle"

Why: Jax recounts the moment when one of his teachers gave him an application to Dunkin', then he rips into the ferocious track.

Where: Spotify