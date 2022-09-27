North End Studios Founder Pleads Guilty to Lewd Conduct 

click to enlarge Oliver Parini

Bergstein, 78, was sentenced to a suspended prison term and six years of probation following allegations that he sexually assaulted a family friend in February 2021. A judge could send Bergstein to prison for up to five years if he violates the terms of his probation.



Bergstein’s sentencing was held on July 15, but it hasn’t been previously reported.



Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George initially charged him with sexual assault and later amended the charge to lewd and lascivious conduct, a vaguely defined offense that, unlike sexual assault, carries no minimum prison sentence. Bergstein was ordered to register as a sex offender, court records indicate, but a conviction for the offense does not meet the criteria for inclusion on Vermont's public Sex Offender Registry, and he's not on it.



George said her office reached the plea agreement with support from the woman whom Bergstein admitted in court to victimizing. “Ultimately, this was a victim-centered prosecution,” she said on Tuesday, “and we would not have agreed to it without her support.”

Bergstein started the Vermont Performing Arts League in the 1970s and later opened North End Studios, which functioned as an important rehearsal space for artists in the Burlington area. His influential nonprofit dissolved in wake of VTDigger.org's reporting.

The woman in the case that led to his arrest told police that she’d visited Bergstein and his wife as a family friend for an evening of caviar and drinks. After Bergstein’s wife went to bed, she either fell asleep or blacked out on a couch, then awoke to Bergstein assaulting her.



When Burlington police interviewed Bergstein about her allegations, he claimed the woman “seemed to like” it, even though he acknowledged she never touched him back. He also told police in reference to VTDigger’s story that he’d been swept up unfairly by “cancel culture.”



The woman reported her encounter with Bergstein to Burlington police in the spring of 2021, shortly after VTDigger.org published an investigation detailing eight other women's accounts of alleged predatory behavior by Bergstein over many years, including forcible kissing, sexual harassment and groping.



Asked whether he believed he’d done anything wrong, Bergstein told Seven Days that he considered the encounter “ambiguous” with regard to consent. “It was an error in judgment on my part,” he said.



George said the state's plea bargain with Bergstein was contingent on the findings of a psychosexual evaluation and a pre-sentence investigation. If those expert reports had concluded that community treatment and supervision were not appropriate, the state could have withdrawn from the plea deal and taken the case to trial.



At Bergstein's sentencing, an attorney from George's office told a state judge that the psychosexual evaluation found "some level of victim-blaming and continued alleged behavior by the defendant," according to a written note in the case file.

George said on Tuesday that Bergstein’s comments were “concerning.” “If he violates his probation, he’s facing the entire underlying sentence in jail, so that frame of mind is not going to bode well for him in the future,” she said.



George said the state's plea bargain with Bergstein was contingent on the findings of a psychosexual evaluation and a pre-sentence investigation. If those expert reports had concluded that community treatment and supervision were not appropriate, the state could have withdrawn from the plea deal and taken the case to trial.

Cain, who said she lives down the street from Bergstein, worries that the terms of his sentence aren't enough to protect other women.



"He has gotten away with it," she said. "Where is the community outrage?"