Northfield Mutual Holding Company Notice of Special Meeting 

Published March 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated March 23, 2023 at 9:39 a.m.
The Annual Meeting of the Corporators of the Northfield Mutual Holding Company will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 beginning at 5:30PM at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and Conference Center, 100 State St. Montpelier, Vermont. The matter to be considered include the election of Corporators and Trustees and a review of corporate activities. Please call (802) 871-4492 for information.
