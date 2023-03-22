 Northfield Mutual Holding Company Notice of Special Meeting | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

March 22, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Northfield Mutual Holding Company Notice of Special Meeting 

Published March 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated March 23, 2023 at 9:39 a.m.

The Annual Meeting of the Corporators of the Northfield Mutual Holding Company will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 beginning at 5:30PM at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and Conference Center, 100 State St. Montpelier, Vermont. The matter to be considered include the election of Corporators and Trustees and a review of corporate activities. Please call (802) 871-4492 for information.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation