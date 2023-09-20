 Northfield Mutual Holding Company Notice Of Special Meeting | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 20, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Northfield Mutual Holding Company Notice Of Special Meeting 

Published September 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated September 20, 2023 at 12:33 p.m.

A Special Meeting of the Corporators of the Northfield Mutual Holding Company will be held on October 4, 2023 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center, 60 Lake St, Burlington, VT 05401. The matters to be considered include a review of corporate activities. Please call (802) 871-4492 for information.

