Northstar Self Storage: Public and Online Storage Unit Sale/Auction on April 12, 2021 at 9:00am 

Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on April 12, 2021 at 681 Rockingham Road, Rockingham, VT 0505101 (Unit R-33) and at 1124 Charlestown Rd., Springfield, VT 05156 (Unit S-67) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien
Unit # - Name - Contents
R-55 - Amanda Ellis - Household Goods
S-67 - Amanda Ellis - Household Goods
